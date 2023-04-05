Man injured in Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 12:17 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 1200 block of 14 1/2 Street and found a scene in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue.

At 12:38 p.m., a 30-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg arrived at Trinity-Rock Island. According to police, the man said he was walking in the area when two unknown people shot at him for an unknown reason.

The man said he ran to his home and was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle, according to police.

No further information was released Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.

