NWS confirms at least 23 tornadoes from March 31 storms

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Spring is off to an active start across eastern Iowa and western Illinois as two severe weather outbreaks have already occurred.

The National Weather Service confirms at least 23 tornadoes caused damage across eastern Iowa and western Illinois from the severe weather outbreak on March 31.

Geneseo, Illinois and Tipton, Iowa were two areas that experienced tornado damage.

There have been 11 injuries reported, but fortunately no deaths.

Of the 23 tornadoes, 15 were considered “significant” with EF-2 damage (winds between 111 and 135 mph).

One tornado was rated EF-0 (65-85 mph winds); six were rated EF-1 (86-110 mph winds); and one tornado near Keota, Iowa was rated EF-4 with an estimated 170 mph wind.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities are continuing damage assessments from the March 31 storms, as well as the April 4 storms. By the time the assessments are done, NWS says the tornado count will likely be in the upper 20s.

Click here to view the specific March 31 tornado assessments from NWS Quad Cities.

Click here for more information about the tornado confirmed in Colona Tuesday morning.

