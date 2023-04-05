Ranch Riders to host 37th Easter Egg Hunt at Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ranch Riders is partnering with Children’s Therapy Center to host their 37th Easter Egg Hunt at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust Street, this Saturday with doors opening at 11 a.m. and the egg hunt starting at 1 p.m.

The event is free, but donations are encouraged to benefit the Children’s Therapy Center, event organizers said. The suggested donation per child is three dollars.

The Children’s Therapy Center, 4450 48th Avenue Court in Rock Island, helps children who have been in accidents, those who are recovering from illnesses or those who are managing conditions that they were born with by providing physical and occupational speech and feeding therapy services.

Chris VanSpeybroeck with Children’s Therapy Center and Gary Rindler with Ranch Riders say that in addition to the Easter egg hunt, there will be bounce houses, food on site, like pulled pork and hot dogs, and kid games.

Prior to the event, on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. at Gypsy Highway Restaurant, 2606 Locust Street, there will be an “egg-stuffing party” where volunteers will be stuffing over 30,000 eggs, Rindler exclaimed.

Saturday’s event is expected to have anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 kids, Rindler said.

