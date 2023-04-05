Rapids City, QCA ‘dive bar’ wins #1 Dive Bar in the U.S.

The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - A small, ‘hidden gem’ dive bar on the edge of the Illinois, Iowa boarder has recently been crowned the ‘#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.’

The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium, 1802 2nd Avenue, in Rapids City, Ill., a dive bar, destination biker bar, and locally owned hometown bar, known for its frosty bomb shots, “cold drinks”, and large selection of fried food has officially been named the ‘#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.’ according to officials from ‘Dive Bar Road Trip’. The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium is owned by Donnie and Lynn Hunt.

“We are very overwhelmed with all the love,” stated a Facebook post from The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium.

Farmer’s Home Tav in Hemlock, Michigan made it into the championship round of voting, stated officials from Dive Bar Road Trip. However, the final vote between The Edge and Farmer’s Home was 7005 to 6655.

Rapids City Village President Harold Mire, Jr. and the Board of Trustees of Rapids City stated in a Facebook post, “To those who pass through our town, please stop by and visit the world renown 2023 National Dive Bar, The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium.”

The Village of Rapids City is also in contact with an Illinois legislator and has requested a formal resolution acknowledging the accomplishments of The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium, according to the Village of Rapids City’s Facebook post.

To learn more about the ‘#1 Dive Bar in the U.S, ’ The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium, visit their Facebook page, here.

