Red Cross volunteers respond to five home fires in Rock Island, Knox, Marion, Fulton and Scott Counties past week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Red Cross volunteers responded to five home fires in Rock Island, Knox, Marion, Fulton and Scott Counties this past week, and Red Cross officials are now .offering advice on how to help families stay safe.

Red Cross volunteers helped 30 people with temporary housing, meals, health services, disaster mental health services, financial assistance and information about recovery planning, according to a media release from Red Cross officials, and now the Red Cross is reminding the public of just how fast a fire can take a home.

According to the Red Cross, a fire can take a home in as little as two minutes. Therefore, escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy, officials said. The Red Cross encourages everyone to talk to their children about fire safety to help families stay safe and prepared.

If you need assistance after this or any disaster, including a home fire call the Red Cross’s dispatch line: 1-877-597-0747, officials said.

