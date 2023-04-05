Red Cross volunteers respond to five home fires in Rock Island, Knox, Marion, Fulton and Scott Counties past week

Red Cross volunteers responded to five home fires in Rock Island, Knox, Marion, Fulton and...
Red Cross volunteers responded to five home fires in Rock Island, Knox, Marion, Fulton and Scott Counties this past week, and Red Cross officials are now .offering advice on how to help families stay safe.(PRNewswire)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Red Cross volunteers responded to five home fires in Rock Island, Knox, Marion, Fulton and Scott Counties this past week, and Red Cross officials are now .offering advice on how to help families stay safe.

Red Cross volunteers helped 30 people with temporary housing, meals, health services, disaster mental health services, financial assistance and information about recovery planning, according to a media release from Red Cross officials, and now the Red Cross is reminding the public of just how fast a fire can take a home.

According to the Red Cross, a fire can take a home in as little as two minutes. Therefore, escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy, officials said. The Red Cross encourages everyone to talk to their children about fire safety to help families stay safe and prepared.

If you need assistance after this or any disaster, including a home fire call the Red Cross’s dispatch line: 1-877-597-0747, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
Rapids City, QCA ‘dive bar’ wins #1 Dive Bar in the U.S.
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Tornado damage at Hacienda Mexican Grill and Shell Gas in Colona, Ill.
EF-2 tornado causes damage to Colona gas station and restaurant

Latest News

Rock Island collapsed home
Rock Island woman escapes collapsed home after severe storms
First Alert Forecast - Smoother sailing ahead. Cool Thursday then warming up!
A semi truck flipped on it's side due to 90+ MPH winds in Moline, Ill.
SEVERE WEATHER RECAP: A look back at Tuesday’s severe weather
Viewer video of hail falling in the Quad Cities during Tuesday's storms
WX Recap: Quad Cities Edition