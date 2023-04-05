Rock Island woman escapes collapsed home after severe storms

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is lucky to be alive after a giant tree fell on her house, leaving it split in two.

Tierney Fischer was inside her home on 26th Street during Tuesday morning’s severe weather. She was sheltering in the basement when the tree fell.

“I grabbed the dogs, shut the basement door, and the house just exploded it sounded like,” said Fischer, “I remember glass breaking and yelling at my dogs to get back...and everything else is just a blur. Then I walked out and I remember the breeze hitting my face and my stomach just dropped. I turned the corner and have this.”

Fischer has tried to salvage everything important but says she will lose most of her belongings.

“Everything in the dining room, living room all that’s gone so it’s kind of just starting over,” she said.

Meanwhile, her friends, family, neighbors, and others have come together to help her move forward.

“The neighborhood has been amazing. They all rushed down here to make sure we were safe and if we needed anything. We had people from Davenport who just came over with their chainsaws looking for people who need help. This area is just a war zone and it’s so sad to drive through,” Fischer said.

Fischer and her pets escaped uninjured. She is now waiting on insurance to come to assess the damage. Fischer has a gofundme set up to help in the cleanup effort.

