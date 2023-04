DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Rock Island standout Brea Beal wrote on her social media pages that she is declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft. Beal averaged six points a game for her college career at South Carolina.

According to ESPN, Beal is projected to be a top-10 pick.

The WNBA Draft is scheduled for April 10.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.