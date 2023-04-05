SEVERE WEATHER RECAP: A look back at Tuesday’s severe weather

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Tuesday brought another round of severe weather to the Quad City area, bringing baseball sized hail, strong winds, and another EF2 tornado to the area. TV6 took a look at all the storms that rolled through the area and have put together a recap and timeline for those severe storms.

Milan, Rock Island, Moline: 4:00 a.m. - 5:30 a.m.

Hail the size of quarters battered portions of Milan, Rock Island, and Moline during the early morning hours of Tuesday. This was the first of several severe weather events during the day.

Muscatine, Wilton, Davenport: 8:00 a.m.

Temperatures were in the 40s and 50s but that didn’t stop severe thunderstorms with very large hail from developing southwest of the Quad Cities and moved into the metro dropping hail as large as baseballs in the Muscatine, Wilton, and Davenport. Large hail was also reported in Clinton, Whiteside, and Carrol counties.

Quad Cities International Airport: 9:30 a.m.

90 MPH wind gusts were recorded at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline. Those winds caused major damage at the Rock River Plaza off John Deere Road, tipping a semi truck over, blowing out business signs, and knocking down power lines which caused a major traffic backup on John Deere Road.

Just up the road on 16th Street, the roof was blown off of Steve’s Belgrade with debris scattering onto the streets. Steve’s Belgrade remains closed and blocked off to the public.

Henry County: Roughly 10:00 a.m.

A storm moved through Henry County and brought an EF2 tornado with winds of 115 MPH. These gusts took the roof of of the Shell Gas Station and Hacienda Mexican Grill and also destroyed a tire shop nearby. At the gas station, the front wall was taken out and trapped two people inside the building as they sheltered in the bathroom. No injuries were reported.

Damaging winds continued through Henry County, affecting towns such as Geneseo, Atkinson, and Woodhull.

Bureau County, Princeton: Late Morning

The storms continued with 70 MPH winds or stronger into Bureau County, causing damage at the county fairgrounds in Princeton. The damaging wind also caused power lines to tumble along Route 6.

Afternoon Break

Southeastern Iowa and Western Illinois: Early evening

More storms fired up in Southeastern Iowa and West Central Illinois, producing tennis ball sized hail near Industry, Ill. A tornado was spotted just east of Industry in southeastern McDonough County which caused minor damage.

Clinton, Jackson, and Jo Davies Counties: Late Evenign

A couple of severe thunderstorms developed and produced large hail in Clinton, Jackson, and Jo Davies counties.

Woodhull, Ill.: Early Wednesday Morning

The next and final round of storms came in the early morning on Wednesday and produced a little hail as well as damaging wind gusts and even a confirmed tornado in Woodhull, Ill.

