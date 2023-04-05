Turning windy and colder this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our First Alert Day will come to an end this morning as showers and storms move out to the east and temperatures crash behind a strong cold front. Highs today have already occurred, most areas in the mid 70s, and west winds will drop temps to the 40s this afternoon. Our weather pattern will be quiet the rest of the week and temps will start to warm up! We will be in the 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday. However, by the weekend and next week we will enter a warmer than normal stretch of weather leading to highs consistently in the upper 60s, 70s and maybe even 80s!

TODAY: Windy and turning cooler. High: 64º falling to 47º this afternoon. Winds: W 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 30º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 54º.

