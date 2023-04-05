Turning windy and colder this morning

Warmer than normal temperatures arrive by Easter
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our First Alert Day will come to an end this morning as showers and storms move out to the east and temperatures crash behind a strong cold front.  Highs today have already occurred, most areas in the mid 70s, and west winds will drop temps to the 40s this afternoon.  Our weather pattern will be quiet the rest of the week and temps will start to warm up!  We will be in the 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday.  However, by the weekend and next week we will enter a warmer than normal stretch of weather leading to highs consistently in the upper 60s, 70s and maybe even 80s!

TODAY: Windy and turning cooler. High: 64º falling to 47º this afternoon. Winds: W 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing.  Low: 30º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 54º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
Police lights
Teen charged after social media threat at Davenport North High School
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
Tornado damage at Hacienda Mexican Grill and Shell Gas in Colona, Ill.
EF-2 tornado causes damage to Colona gas station and restaurant

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Rain
A few tornadoes this evening. More strong storms before dawn Wednesday!
3 rounds of storms
Strong and severe storms possible today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Another round of severe weather likely on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Few showers, isolated storms through tonight; Severe weather possible Tuesday