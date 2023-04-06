2 dead after crash on U.S. 218 in Lee County

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died in a crash on U.S. Route 218 in Lee County Wednesday.

Iowa State Patrol responded about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to U.S. Route 218 near County Road J40 for a report of a crash.

A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by 73-year-old Rose Marie Catherine Becker, was stopped at a stop sign at on County Road J40 at U.S. Route 218 and a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia semi-trailer truck, driven by 53-year-old Juan Julio Cavallini Ramirez, was northbound on US218.

The PT Cruiser pulled onto U.S. Route 218 going west and the semi hit it on the driverside door. Both cars stopped in the median facing northwest on U.S. Route 218.

The front-seat passenger, 75-year-old Ross Wayne Becker, was ejected from the car. Rose and Ross Becker were both pronounced dead and taken to Schmitz-Lynk Funeral.

The investigation is ongoing by Iowa State Patrol.

