3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’

Officials found the malnourished trio last year near Midway Atoll.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Three endangered monk seals were returned to the wild after being rehabilitated.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the malnourished trio was found last year at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in Hawaii.

Officials took the seals to the Ke Kai Ola marine hospital in Kailua-Kona where they spent months “plumping up.”

Officials deemed the seals, named Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika, healthy enough to return to the wild after three days of a “soft” release last month at Midway Atoll.

Due to potential existing threats in the wild, the NOAA said it will continue to monitor the endangered monk seals using satellite tags and unique flipper tags.

