Brick & Motor Boutique

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Two sisters came up with a very clever idea for a local fashion and gift business inside a camper that travels around to different pop-up locations. The retailer also has a storefront location that recently reopened after going on hiatus during January-February.

Lauren Corwin and Haley Walker, owners of Brick and Motor Boutique, 1629 2nd Avenue, Rock Island, enthusiastically discuss the latest related to their trendy, affordable fashion boutique.

The retailer will be participating in Made Market QC: Spring Edition to be held over the weekend at The Bend XPO, East Moline, April 7-8.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.brickandmotorboutique.com/, call 309-798-8014, or email brickandmotorboutique@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.