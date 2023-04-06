Brick & Motor Boutique

Brick & Motor Boutique
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Two sisters came up with a very clever idea for a local fashion and gift business inside a camper that travels around to different pop-up locations. The retailer also has a storefront location that recently reopened after going on hiatus during January-February.

Lauren Corwin and Haley Walker, owners of Brick and Motor Boutique, 1629 2nd Avenue, Rock Island, enthusiastically discuss the latest related to their trendy, affordable fashion boutique.

The retailer will be participating in Made Market QC: Spring Edition to be held over the weekend at The Bend XPO, East Moline, April 7-8.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.brickandmotorboutique.com/, call 309-798-8014, or email brickandmotorboutique@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
Rapids City, QCA ‘dive bar’ wins #1 Dive Bar in the U.S.
According to Rock Island-Milan School District officials, the two buildings are without power....
Earl Hanson, Washington Junior High closed Wednesday in Rock Island
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

Oh So Sweet, Davenport, IA
Oh So Sweet opens new expanded location
Lundstrom Florist
Lundstrom Florist
The Rock Island Courthouse demolition has started.
Demolition begins at old Rock Island Courthouse
Azteca I foods now available at Hy-Vee
Azteca I foods now at Hy-Vee Part 2