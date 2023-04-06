Celebration Belle river cruising season is underway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As the weather warms up and folks gather, taking an Mississippi River excursion with friends and family is always a fun idea. How about a fun Mississippi River cruise with the Quad Cities’ own, Celebration Belle?

The 40th cruising season for the Quad Cities’ very own, Celebration Belle just got underway. Susan Yarolem, Group Sales & Marketing with Celebration River Cruises, highlights all the details about the many different cruise options.

It is a 750-passenger paddlewheel boat which is specifically designed for cruising the waterways of the great Mississippi River, offering casual sightseeing, luncheon and dinner cruises including narrated events, dancing cruises, themed outings such as “Broadway & Movie Show Tunes” cruises or “Christian Music” cruises, as well as overnight or all-day cruises.

See the comprehensive list of cruising events here.

Celebration River Cruises is a family-owned (and operated) business. The Schadler family is involved in every aspect of the boat’s operations from cooking the food fresh daily, serving guests, keeping the engines in top running order, and even piloting the vessel.

For more information or to make reservations, visit the website at https://www.celebrationbelle.com/ or call 309-764-1952 or 800-297-0034. Celebration Belle is located at 2501 River Drive, Moline, IL.

