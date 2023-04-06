DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys celebrates Easter with a brunch idea. She makes her famous biscuits and gravy for Kyle in the TV6 Kitchen. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11am weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Buttermilk Biscuits

Place on an un-greased cookie sheet. Brush with heavy cream and bake for 20 minutes turning biscuits halfway and cook until golden brown.

Cut into biscuits using a biscuit cutter or a water glass

Pat dough on a floured surface until its about 1/2 inch thick.

Add the milk and stir until just combined – do not over-mix. Your biscuits will be tough

Mix carefully until the he butter is pea sized and well combined.

Using the large side of a cheese grater to grate the butter into the bowl of dry ingredients.

whisk together all of the dry ingredients.

For the Sausage Gravy

1 pound pork sausage

3 tablespoons of Salted Butter

3 tablespoons of all purpose flour

2 cups milk

1 1/2cup of Hot water

salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet add the sausage and cook over medium to medium-high heat until the sausage is cooked through and no longer pink

Break up the meat into small chunks , be sure to keep all of the rendered fat. DO NOT DRAIN.

In a pot melt butter and add sausage.

Sprinkle flour onto the sausage, and mix until raw flour is cooked, this should take about 2-3minutes

Pour milk into the sausage mixture, whisk the milk until the gravy starts to simmer.

Stir constantly to allow gravy to thicken, add 1/4 cup of water until reach desired consistency