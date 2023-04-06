Close Up With CASI: Facing Funding Cuts

Laura Kopp, President and CEO of Center for Active Seniors talks about why senior services are so important right now amid CASI facing potential funding cuts.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp, President and CEO of Center for Active Seniors talks about why senior services are so important right now amid CASI facing potential funding cuts.

Kopp shares that potential funding cuts by the county, for CASI would include the county cutting 20% of CASI’s annual revenue.

Kopp says if this happens, the impacts that the center will face include impacting CASI’s adult daycare center, Jane’s Place, for adults with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, creating gaps in services for seniors, increasing long-term-care costs as seniors enter assisted living, increased homelessness, mental health issues, and risk of abuse.

CASI has announced that they will be hosting a Thirsty Thursday fundraiser for Jane’s Place on April 20, May 18 and June 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting Jane’s Place and other programs at CASI.

Kopp added that at the Thirsty Thursdays events there will also be trivia nights, live music, and a little bit of something for everybody.

CASI Information:

Thirsty Thursdays- Thursday, April 20, May 18 and June 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1035 West Kimberly Road.

Phone- 563-386-7477

Website- https://www.casiseniors.org/

