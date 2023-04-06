Community leaders announce Quad City-wide Juneteenth celebrations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday, community leaders from eight local organizations announced multiple multicultural celebrations that will take place this year recognizing Juneteenth and its importance to history, freedom, and the Quad Cities region.

Participating organizations include Friends of MLK, TMBC Lincoln Resource Center, Azubuike Arts, Alpha Kappa Alpha Fraternity, Common Chord, Downtown Rock Island Partnership, and Ebony Expressions, event organizers said. Events will include fundraisers, concerts a film festival, and more, and event organizers say they hope these events will help the community come together to learn about Juneteenth’s history.

“We’re taking front stage that weekend to say here we are, here’s what we’re doing, and here’s how you can participate,” said Executive Director of the Lincoln Resource Center, Tracy Singleton.

This event marks the first time that a unified effort between multiple organizations will be promoting Juneteenth in the QCA community, event organizers said.

