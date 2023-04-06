Community leaders announce Quad City-wide Juneteenth celebrations

Community leaders from eight local organizations announced multiple multicultural celebrations that will take place recognizing Juneteenth this year.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday, community leaders from eight local organizations announced multiple multicultural celebrations that will take place this year recognizing Juneteenth and its importance to history, freedom, and the Quad Cities region.

Participating organizations include Friends of MLK, TMBC Lincoln Resource Center, Azubuike Arts, Alpha Kappa Alpha Fraternity, Common Chord, Downtown Rock Island Partnership, and Ebony Expressions, event organizers said. Events will include fundraisers, concerts a film festival, and more, and event organizers say they hope these events will help the community come together to learn about Juneteenth’s history.

“We’re taking front stage that weekend to say here we are, here’s what we’re doing, and here’s how you can participate,” said Executive Director of the Lincoln Resource Center, Tracy Singleton.

This event marks the first time that a unified effort between multiple organizations will be promoting Juneteenth in the QCA community, event organizers said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
Rapids City, QCA ‘dive bar’ wins #1 Dive Bar in the U.S.
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Tornado damage at Hacienda Mexican Grill and Shell Gas in Colona, Ill.
EF-2 tornado causes damage to Colona gas station and restaurant

Latest News

Juneteenth celebrations announced
Juneteenth preparation underway in the QCA
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by East Moline police for fleeing, eluding arrested
2 teens now face first-degree murder charges in Kewanee stabbing
Man injured in Rock Island shooting