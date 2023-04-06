CRIME STOPPERS: Walcott police ask for help identifying suspects from storage unit burglary

Striking out crime in the Quad Cities in this week's Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities segment.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Walcott police are investigating a storage unit burglary were two suspected took $500 in collectible items.

Walcott Police said officers responded on March 21 to a report of a burglary to a storage unit that happened about 7:30 a.m.

Two suspects were caught on surveillance camera, police said. A man walked along the row of storage units trying a key until he found a lock that it worked on.

Once the man was in the rental unit, he took approximately $500 worth of Hot Wheels and Matchbox collectible cars, police said. He then put them into a vehicle where a woman was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Police said they believe the vehicle to be a 2006-2012 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was reported to be green but appeared in the photo to be blue.

If you know who these suspects are, or have any information about this burglary, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

