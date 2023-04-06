CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf

Striking out crime in the Quad Cities in this week's Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities segment.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Angela Brandmeyer, 29, is wanted in Rock Island County for possession of meth. She is also wanted by Bettendorf police for possession of a controlled substance.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Brandmeyer is 5-foot, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

