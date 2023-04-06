Davenport Police conduct active shooter training Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police officers took part in an active shooter training at the old Keystone Academy Wednesday afternoon.

Crews practiced sweeping through the building, identifying victims and finding potential suspects.

While the rounds weren’t live on, the drills were designed to seem real, as those participating extracted gunshot dummies while also working to locate the shooter.

Lieutenant Nicholas Shorten said it’s a scenario that’s unfortunately become familiar for law enforcement.

“As we train in Rescue Task Force, [it] allows us the opportunity to practice getting emergency personnel into an active scene as quickly as possible,” Shorten said. “An effort to save as many lives as quickly as possible.

Training events like these help officers stay sharp, on average in the department they complete seven to 10 days of training every year.

“We want our officers to be prepared for whatever situation they’re presented in or they’re in,” Shorten said “Our first priority is always to keep people safe and prevent people from being injured or hurt. That’s why we train and we take a holistic approach.”

Davenport Fire joined DPD for the drills. Cooperation is especially important in a bi-state region like the Quad Cities.

“We go above and beyond the state and standards in training every year,” Shorten said. “We take every opportunity to train with multiple agencies.”

Active shooter training is just the start, as the department frequently practices with non-lethal weapons and other tactics.

“[We train in] verbal de-escalation, CPR, tac-med,” Shorten said. “We’re constantly training on all the different topics that the officers need to keep our community safe.”

For new hires, before they even head to the academy, they train with DPD for 40 hours. After 16 weeks at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston, they have four more weeks of post-academy training back in Davenport. Finally, they have another four months of field training.

According to Shorten, the State of Iowa requires police officers to get firearms and CPR certified.

Yearly, they are mandated to complete training in abuse, hazardous materials, bloodborne pathogens and verbal de-escalation.

