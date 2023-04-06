Fresh decor and entertaining ideas for Spring 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cedar Rapids lifestyle influencer and blogger Megan Ruffles--The Chic(ish) Chick--visits the show to share clever and affordable ideas to update your table and buffet for Spring 2023 and/or Mother’s Day.

Ruffles highlights the following over two segments. Watch the embedded videos to learn more detailed information.

The first segment features spring grazing boards: salad board (toppings for salad), veggie boards, fruit board and donut board. Ruffles offers viewers some tips and tricks on how to cut items to provide variety in board displays. Variety in terms of food items, color, and texture are the key ingredients in eye-catching assortments.

The second segment highlights spring floral arrangements: simple, yet elegant ideas for creating at-home floral displays perfect for hosting or decorating in general.

Ways to follow The Chic(ish) Chick

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.