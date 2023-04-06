Fresh decor and entertaining ideas for Spring 2023

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cedar Rapids lifestyle influencer and blogger Megan Ruffles--The Chic(ish) Chick--visits the show to share clever and affordable ideas to update your table and buffet for Spring 2023 and/or Mother’s Day.

Ruffles highlights the following over two segments. Watch the embedded videos to learn more detailed information.

The first segment features spring grazing boards: salad board (toppings for salad), veggie boards, fruit board and donut board. Ruffles offers viewers some tips and tricks on how to cut items to provide variety in board displays. Variety in terms of food items, color, and texture are the key ingredients in eye-catching assortments.

The second segment highlights spring floral arrangements: simple, yet elegant ideas for creating at-home floral displays perfect for hosting or decorating in general.

Ways to follow The Chic(ish) Chick

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
Rapids City, QCA ‘dive bar’ wins #1 Dive Bar in the U.S.
According to Rock Island-Milan School District officials, the two buildings are without power....
Earl Hanson, Washington Junior High closed Wednesday in Rock Island
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

Demolition begins at old Rock Island County Courthouse
Rock Island County Courthouse demolition starts Thursday
The City of Rock Island issued a permit on March 31 to Valley Construction for the demolition...
Demolition begins at Rock Island County Courthouse
Collin Nyles Shellabarger, 37, of Wilton, faces charges of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Wilton man charged with injuring woman after intentionally crashing vehicle
Azteca I foods now available at Hy-Vee
Azteca 1 Mexican Restaurant foods now at Hy-Vee