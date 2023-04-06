Gardening with University of Illinois Extension Office, Spring Horticulture Series

More and more people are taking up gardening, and if that includes you, the University of Illinois Extension Office is beginning its spring horticulture series.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator, Tracy Jo Mulliken, talks about the university’s spring horticulture series and how it’s really for anyone, from beginning gardener to expert.

According to Mulliken there will be a couple of presentations, starting Monday night, April 10 and the cost for the entire series is $25. For more information and to register go to go.illinois.edu/SpringSeries23.

Illinois Extension Office Information:

Address- 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan, Illinois

Phone- 309-756-9978

Website- extension.illinois.edu/hmrs

