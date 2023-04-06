Get a spring refresh with locally-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture

La-Z-Boy for Spring 2023
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Make the start of the spring season a stylish one.

Whether you want to simply get some new accessories, order a new chair or redecorate an entire room, La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery can help refresh your home based on your sense of style while staying inside your budget.

Nancy Klemme of La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Davenport often states that simply adding punches of color in new accessories like throws, pillows, rugs, and fake floral arrangements can go a long way to give your home a seasonal upgrade.

Klemme also reminds viewers about the services that she and her team provide to assist Quad Citizens reach their design goals. From small updates to complete transformations, their FREE Design Services help you get the look of your dreams.

Visit La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery online at https://www.la-z-boy.com/Davenport/Davenport/ or stop in at 4775 Elmore Avenue, Davenport. Contact the store at 563-355-7801.

