Hughes Tire & Brake recommends tire checks before travel season

Hughes Tire & Brake
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -This Quad Cities’ complete automotive maintenance service business has been family-owned and operated Since 1974.

Hughes Tire & Brake offers a wide variety of services and tires from Bridgestone, Firestone, Dayton, Fuzion, Michelin®, Cooper, Multi-Mile, and Goodyear, as well as commercial and mining tires. Even the smallest lawn and garden tires can be found at their two convenient locations.

Chuck Hughes talks about the benefits of automotive checks as we enter warm weather and the upcoming travel season.

If you are heading out on any road trips this year, it is advised that you book an appointment a week or two prior to the getaway. A certified mechanic will check things like tire maintenance issues including air pressure, general condition (any cracks, bulges, etc.), and age of the tires (5 years or older may need replacement). Getting a tune up is an important way to get the best gas mileage, too.

Hughes Tire & Brake has two locations. Visit the business at 120 1st Avenue E in Milan or 380 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. The phone numbers are 309-787-5981 in Milan and 309-792-0832 in East Moline.

