Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - A woman in Utah died after she pushed a climber out of harm’s way while they were ice climbing.
The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said an ice column fell Sunday while a group of three people was attempting to climb Raven Falls near Indian Canyon.
A 41-year-old woman shoved the youngest in the party, a 21-year-old woman, away from the falling ice.
The sheriff’s office said she was then trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and died.
Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was able to climb down the mountain and call for help.
The other member of their group, a 34-year-old man, fell about 40 feet when the ice came down.
A helicopter was able to pull him from the mountain.
He suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.
