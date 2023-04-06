Life Breads gluten-free bakery

Life Breads
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What happens when a health coach (who is the daughter of a baker) decides to open her own baked goods business? She makes it delicious...and healthy.

Life Breads is a new bakery dedicated to gluten-free set to open a retail location on April 29 at 1509 Harrison Street in Davenport.

Life Breads has been successfully selling their bakery goods at local farmer’s markets prior to embarking on the opening of a brick and mortar store in the Hilltop district.

Meg Reed introduces Life Breads and its backstory to viewers while further discussing their business philosophy in using the highest-quality ingredients while keeping costs low.

The bakery is absolutely committed to providing nourishing options including never sourcing GMO corn products and avoid GMO products in other ingredients. Artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors are never used--plus the business always uses organic fruit, too.

To learn more about the product line and to obtain other important information, visit Life Breads online at https://www.qclifebreads.com/ or call 563-200-1838.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
Rapids City, QCA ‘dive bar’ wins #1 Dive Bar in the U.S.
According to Rock Island-Milan School District officials, the two buildings are without power....
Earl Hanson, Washington Junior High closed Wednesday in Rock Island
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Latest News

Striking Out Quad Cities Crime, crimes of the week, April 6, 2023.
Crime Stoppers: April 6, 2023
Wilton man charged with injuring woman after intentionally crashing vehicle
2 dead after crash on U.S. 218 in Lee County
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for theft
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf