Life Breads gluten-free bakery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What happens when a health coach (who is the daughter of a baker) decides to open her own baked goods business? She makes it delicious...and healthy.

Life Breads is a new bakery dedicated to gluten-free set to open a retail location on April 29 at 1509 Harrison Street in Davenport.

Life Breads has been successfully selling their bakery goods at local farmer’s markets prior to embarking on the opening of a brick and mortar store in the Hilltop district.

Meg Reed introduces Life Breads and its backstory to viewers while further discussing their business philosophy in using the highest-quality ingredients while keeping costs low.

The bakery is absolutely committed to providing nourishing options including never sourcing GMO corn products and avoid GMO products in other ingredients. Artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors are never used--plus the business always uses organic fruit, too.

To learn more about the product line and to obtain other important information, visit Life Breads online at https://www.qclifebreads.com/ or call 563-200-1838.

