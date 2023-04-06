DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s the blooming season of spring and the perfect time to celebrate with flowers.

Ashley Zell, owner of Lundstrom Florist, shares the history of the business at 1709 East 3rd Street, Sterling, IL.

Zell also features the talents of the florists, what they offer, and discusses the upcoming Mother’s Day giveaways. For more information, visit https://www.lundstromflorist.com/ or call 815-625-0080.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.