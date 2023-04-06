Lundstrom Florist

Lundstrom Florist
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s the blooming season of spring and the perfect time to celebrate with flowers.

Ashley Zell, owner of Lundstrom Florist, shares the history of the business at 1709 East 3rd Street, Sterling, IL.

Zell also features the talents of the florists, what they offer, and discusses the upcoming Mother’s Day giveaways. For more information, visit https://www.lundstromflorist.com/ or call 815-625-0080.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
Rapids City, QCA ‘dive bar’ wins #1 Dive Bar in the U.S.
According to Rock Island-Milan School District officials, the two buildings are without power....
Earl Hanson, Washington Junior High closed Wednesday in Rock Island
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

Oh So Sweet, Davenport, IA
Oh So Sweet opens new expanded location
Brick & Motor Boutique
Brick & Motor Boutique
The Rock Island Courthouse demolition has started.
Demolition begins at old Rock Island Courthouse
Azteca I foods now available at Hy-Vee
Azteca I foods now at Hy-Vee Part 2