Oh So Sweet opens new expanded location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tiphanie Cannon of Oh So Sweet updates viewers on the latest at her upscale bakery and eatery including the hosting of special events and more at the new location on the corner of 2nd and Perry Streets in Davenport at 210 East 2nd.

Tiphanie takes pride in offering foods and baked goods with a modern twist on vintage recipes.

For more information visit Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie at https://www.ohsosweetbytiphanie.com/ or call 563-345-YUMM (9866).

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.