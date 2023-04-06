Oh So Sweet opens new expanded location

Oh So Sweet opens new expanded location
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tiphanie Cannon of Oh So Sweet updates viewers on the latest at her upscale bakery and eatery including the hosting of special events and more at the new location on the corner of 2nd and Perry Streets in Davenport at 210 East 2nd.

Tiphanie takes pride in offering foods and baked goods with a modern twist on vintage recipes.

For more information visit Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie at https://www.ohsosweetbytiphanie.com/ or call 563-345-YUMM (9866).

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
Rapids City, QCA ‘dive bar’ wins #1 Dive Bar in the U.S.
According to Rock Island-Milan School District officials, the two buildings are without power....
Earl Hanson, Washington Junior High closed Wednesday in Rock Island
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

Brick & Motor Boutique
Brick & Motor Boutique
Lundstrom Florist
Lundstrom Florist
The Rock Island Courthouse demolition has started.
Demolition begins at old Rock Island Courthouse
Azteca I foods now available at Hy-Vee
Azteca I foods now at Hy-Vee Part 2