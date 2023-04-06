LECLAIRE, IOWA (KWQC) -The Potter’s House is a Polish pottery store located at 122 North Cody Road in LeClaire.

Beverly Hart discusses The Potter’s House and what the business carries. Besides Polish pottery, hand-blown glass and other handmade goods are offered.

Megan Wentland is also featured in the interview as it is explained that there is an area within the store called Megan’s Corner. It is tribute to her miraculous recovery following a horrific accident 18 months ago.

For more information, visit The Potter’s House at the Facebook page here or call 563-320-0585.

