The Potter’s House

The Potter's House
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, IOWA (KWQC) -The Potter’s House is a Polish pottery store located at 122 North Cody Road in LeClaire.

Beverly Hart discusses The Potter’s House and what the business carries. Besides Polish pottery, hand-blown glass and other handmade goods are offered.

Megan Wentland is also featured in the interview as it is explained that there is an area within the store called Megan’s Corner. It is tribute to her miraculous recovery following a horrific accident 18 months ago.

For more information, visit The Potter’s House at the Facebook page here or call 563-320-0585.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
Rapids City, QCA ‘dive bar’ wins #1 Dive Bar in the U.S.
According to Rock Island-Milan School District officials, the two buildings are without power....
Earl Hanson, Washington Junior High closed Wednesday in Rock Island
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Latest News

Striking Out Quad Cities Crime, crimes of the week, April 6, 2023.
Crime Stoppers: April 6, 2023
Wilton man charged with injuring woman after intentionally crashing vehicle
2 dead after crash on U.S. 218 in Lee County
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for theft
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf