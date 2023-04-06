River Bandit’s pitcher throwing strikes around the world

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits are gearing up for the 2023 season with the first game of the year set to take place, Friday at Modern Woodman Park, and in preparation for a new season, one Bandit’s player shares how he has traveled across the world to improve his game during the off-season.

River Bandit’s Pitcher, Parker Harm, is originally from North Dakota and has been playing baseball all his life.

Harm says he originally started as a side-arm pitcher, before switching to a more submarine-type delivery, which involves a much lower release point. But during the transition of pitching styles, Harm suffered an injury to his oblique, sending him into 85 days of rehab.

To make up for time lost on the field, Harm made the decision to travel more than 8,700 miles away to Australia to play for the Brisbane Bandits during the off-season.

Harm mentions that it wasn’t an easy choice deciding to travel to Australia during his off-season, but after talking to his coaches, Harm knew that this was the best decision for himself to better his game.

“I went over there and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Harm said. “It was a great experience.”

River Bandits Manger Brooks Conrad says that he thinks its a great opportunity for guys like Harm who take the chance to go to places like Australia or Venezuela to get some more playing time and improve their game, and come back ready for the next season.

Upon reflecting, Harm said that the decision to play in Australia helped his career immensely.

“Honestly, I was way more comfortable with everything,” Harm reflected. “I started throwing a lot more strikes and coming into spring training this year, it just transitioned over from me doing well there to me coming back here and succeeding.”

Harm threw 14 innings in Australia and recorded 24 strike-outs.

Now, Harm says he is eager to make an impact for the River Bandits.

“I’m really excited to start the season off hot and win some games” Harm said.

Harm and the River Bandits start the season Friday night at home against the South Bend Cubs. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the River Bandits, High-A affiliates of the Kansas City Royals, visit https://www.milb.com/quad-cities or the Quad City River Bandit’s Facebook page.

