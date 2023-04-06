TV6 Book Club: April Reads

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every month TV6 partners with Brittany Peacock from the Davenport Library to share a book of the month and April’s books of the month choices include The Final Revival of Opal & Nev, Funny Farm and the Titanic Sisters.

However, Peacock reveals that April’s book of the month is The Forgotten Letters of Esther Durrant, a historical fiction book that also goes into current times.

Peacock also shares that National Library Week is April 23-29 and this year’s theme is “There’s More To Every Story.”

Another upcoming event includes “Tape Town: Geese & Ducks & Cars & Trucks Edition” on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. at the Fairmount Library.

Additionally, the library will be hosting “Retirement During the Recession” on Monday April 17th at 6:30 p.m. at the Eastern Library and Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairmount Library.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.