Warming trend starts Thursday, continues into next week

Warmer than average by Easter
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our weather pattern has quieted down for the next week which will allow us to warm up over the next several days.

Under a sunny sky we will get back to the mid 50s Thursday afternoon and then the warming trend continues through the holiday weekend all the way into next week.

We will be in the mid 60s on Good Friday, 70s by Easter, and 80s loom next week with no major system and a lot of sun each day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and still breezy. High: 65º. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 32º Winds: Variable 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 64º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
The Edge Eatery & Drinkatorium won '#1 Dive Bar in the U.S.'
Rapids City, QCA ‘dive bar’ wins #1 Dive Bar in the U.S.
According to Rock Island-Milan School District officials, the two buildings are without power....
Earl Hanson, Washington Junior High closed Wednesday in Rock Island
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warming trend starts Thursday, continues into next week
Sunny and milder today
Sunny and milder today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Better weather ahead
What will the Easter weekend be like weather wise in the Quad Cities Area? Cyle Dickens has the...
What will the Easter weekend be like weather wise in the Quad Cities Area? Cyle Dickens has the latest