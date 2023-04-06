Warming trend starts today and continues into next week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our weather pattern has quieted down for the next week which will allow us to warm up over the next several days. Under sunny skies we will get back to the mid 50s this afternoon and then the warming trend continues through the holiday weekend all the way into next week. We will be in the mid 60s on Good Friday, 70s by Easter, and 80s loom next week with no major system and a lot of sun each day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and still breezy. High: 65º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 32º Winds: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 64º.

