Whimsical mural, window art creations by Atlanta Dawn

Atlanta Dawn
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Atlanta Dawn is a professional artist based in both Illinois and Iowa that specializes in hand-painted whimsical window wrt and interior/exterior murals that can bring businesses to life.

The artist can create spectacular creations on windows, murals, chalkboards, hand-lettering projects, live painting and/or commissions.

Obtain more information or contact Atlanta Dawn at her website: https://www.atlantadawn.com/ or by calling 309-207-5630.

