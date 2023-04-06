Whimsical mural, window art creations by Atlanta Dawn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Atlanta Dawn is a professional artist based in both Illinois and Iowa that specializes in hand-painted whimsical window wrt and interior/exterior murals that can bring businesses to life.

The artist can create spectacular creations on windows, murals, chalkboards, hand-lettering projects, live painting and/or commissions.

Obtain more information or contact Atlanta Dawn at her website: https://www.atlantadawn.com/ or by calling 309-207-5630.

