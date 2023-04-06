Wilton man charged with injuring woman after intentionally crashing vehicle

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Wilton man was arrested Wednesday after police say he injured a woman and himself after intentionally crashing his vehicle in March.

Collin Nyles Shellabarger, 37, faces charges of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, a Class D felony; domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor; false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor, and obstruction of emergency communications, a simple misdemeanor.

He also was cited for driving while license suspended or revoked and trespassing.

The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. March 15 on New Liberty Road in Davenport, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Shellabarger intentionally increased speed and drove the vehicle off the roadway. Deputies said before leaving the roadway, he told his passenger “We’re both going to die.”

The passenger, a woman, suffered fractured ribs, a hematoma to the sternum, and fractured vertebrae.

Shellabarger, who also was injured, called a friend for a ride but did not notify police or emergency staff about the crash, deputies said.

He also is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance - third offense.

Around 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport officers pulled over a truck for an out center brake light and failure to signal a left turn.

Police said Shellabarger was in the passenger seat and gave officers a fake name. Officers told him he was being detained for giving a false name and Shellabarger admitted that he gave a fake name because he had several warrants and did not want to be arrested, police said.

Officers searched the truck and found 1.5 grams of methamphetamine on the passenger-side floorboard partially under the seat and one gram of marijuana, according to police.

Police said Shellabarger has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance in 2012 and 2014.

