Bettendorf turns 120 years old in 2023

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Bettendorf is turning 120 years old in June! According to a media release, to celebrate its past, present, and future, the City of Bettendorf is holding a 120th Birthday Bash.

On June 2, the city is holding a Birthday Bash from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Faye’s Field, located near the Family Museum and the Bettendorf Public Library. According to a media release, the event will include live music, activities for kids, treats, and more.

After the Birthday Bash, The Tangled Wood is hosting a live music festival starting at 5 p.m., where all five breweries in Bettendorf are relaunching the special brews they created for Zip Code Day (5/27/22).

On June 3, an all-day event in downtown Bettendorf is set with bag tournaments, bounce houses, food trucks, and hours of live music at 15th Street Landing, according to a media release.

Businesses in Bettendorf are encouraged to host their own celebratory events on June 2. The city will be providing t-shirts, koozies, and drink coasters to those participating.

For further information, click here.

