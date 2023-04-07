Bettendorf turns 120 years old in 2023

The City of Bettendorf announced the development of the Dowtown Bettendorf Organization on Wednesday. The goal is to revitalize the downtown area with new restaurants, shopping options and living spaces. (City of Bettendorf)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Bettendorf is turning 120 years old in June! According to a media release, to celebrate its past, present, and future, the City of Bettendorf is holding a 120th Birthday Bash.

On June 2, the city is holding a Birthday Bash from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Faye’s Field, located near the Family Museum and the Bettendorf Public Library. According to a media release, the event will include live music, activities for kids, treats, and more.

After the Birthday Bash, The Tangled Wood is hosting a live music festival starting at 5 p.m., where all five breweries in Bettendorf are relaunching the special brews they created for Zip Code Day (5/27/22).

On June 3, an all-day event in downtown Bettendorf is set with bag tournaments, bounce houses, food trucks, and hours of live music at 15th Street Landing, according to a media release.

Businesses in Bettendorf are encouraged to host their own celebratory events on June 2. The city will be providing t-shirts, koozies, and drink coasters to those participating.

For further information, click here.

