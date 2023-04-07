Black Hawk sign’s future undecided after storms knock it over

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., (KWQC) - The future of the huge Black Hawk sign that stood on 11th Street in Rock Island is still undecided after severe weather toppled it Tuesday morning.

After it was knocked over, local Native American groups set up teepee’s near the sign to keep watch over it overnight. It has since been moved to a city-owned warehouse for safekeeping. The sign originally sat outside the watch tower plaza shopping center in Rock Island. It stood for 60 years before the weather knocked it down.

“This wasn’t designed and built to be a replica and show history. Over the years that has been lost in the shuffle but we have to try to remember that part of it also,” said Mayor Mike Thoms

The future of the sign was to be decided at this coming Monday’s city council meeting. The city has since reconsidered.

“What we are going to do is we are going to sit down with each one of the organizations and hear their story and talk to them about what their ultimate goal and thoughts are,” said Thoms.

The sign is considered a surplus asset and is owned by the city.

“Not everybody is going to be happy but we are going to do what’s in the best interest of the city. We can’t just do what a few people are doing but we have to think about what’s best long term,” said Thoms.

The city also has to determine who has the final say on its future.

“That doesn’t mean the city can’t save it and keep it but it’s in that category. So, another decision is going to be, who makes the decision. Is it the staff? Does the staff bring a recommendation to the council? Legally and in progresses in the past, it does not have to come to the council to make that decision but I would predict that it will,” Thoms said.

