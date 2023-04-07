Davenport North grad earns Grammy consideration

Davis' 'Selfish' track earned consideration for the 'Best Rap Song' category
By Evan Denton
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Zay Davis has been around music for most of his life.

“My dad is a world-renowned jazz pianist, my mom runs the smooth jazz series down at the Redstone Room, and so I’ve always been involved in it,” Davis said.

Heavily inspired by the rapper Twista, Davis has created his own unique style.

“[It’s] a really good combination of pop, hip-hop, and house influences,” Davis said.

Recently, Davis earned major recognition. His track called ‘Selfish’ earned Grammy consideration for the best rap song.

“A lot of people apply to even get considered for a Grammy, and, you know, the Grammy board only takes 15% of those who are considered,” Davis said. “For the most part, I think that we as humans are selfless, we like to help other people, but then there is that small aspect of us that is selfish, especially when it comes to relationships.”

Davis estimates it took a week to write and produce the track, but the process wasn’t always straightforward.

“Sometimes when I produce some songs, they start out different, like I’ll have a different melody in mind, and then when I’m producing, something will just kind of click and come to me and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, let me take it this direction,’ and so that’s what happened with it,” Davis said.

Davis’ advice for young musicians is to be okay with being different, and not worry about fitting a specific mold.

“Just stay consistent because, if you believe in yourself, that’s all that matters,” Davis said. “Don’t worry about competing with people. I think that’s one of the biggest things. Don’t compete with other people. Just focus on being the best that you can be.”

Davis isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. He said his next album, ‘What Lovers Do,’ is coming out this summer in June.

