Enhance Iowa Board awards over $17 million in grants to 20 Iowa projects, including Field of Dreams

(@Reds)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Enhance Iowa Board is awarding $17.75 million in grants to Community Attraction and Tourism and Sports Tourism projects across the state.

The Enhance Iowa Program is designed to provide financial incentives to communities for creating recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities.

Among the projects being funded is the project in Dyersville to turn the site of the 2021 Major League Baseball stadium, into a permanent stadium. The project is expected to cost $52 million. The funding announced Friday includes $12 million in Sports Tourism Infrastructure funds for this project.

In a press release, the board listed the following funding:

  • The City of Cascade was awarded $460,000 toward a $3,404,722 library expansion project.
  • The City of Janesville was awarded $125,000 toward a library renovation project. Total project cost is $735,436.
  • The City of Cedar Rapids was awarded $800,000 toward a $12,389,013 environmental revitalization and trail development project.
  • The Capitol Theater Foundation of Burlington, IA was awarded $300,000 toward renovating the historic Capitol theater. Total project cost is $1,400,000.
  • The City of Dallas Center was awarded $250,000 toward the construction of $2,521,095 in aquatic center amenities.
  • Iowa Arboretum & Gardens in Madrid was awarded $260,000 toward an all-inclusive playground area, elevated walkways and trails. Total project cost is $1,616,673.
  • The Oelwein Event Corp in Oelwein was awarded $700,000 toward a $3,524,317 renovation of a historic 1919 building into an event center.
  • The City of Jesup was awarded $77,000 toward the construction of a splash pad. Total project cost is $266,630.
  • The City of New Hampton was awarded $100,000 toward a $641,152 trail project that will connect existing multi-use paths on the eastern and western sides of the community.
  • The City of Lake View was awarded $240,000 toward the construction of a community center. Total project cost is $1,602,815.
  • The City of Burlington was awarded $200,000 to construct a $1,507,080 accessible and inclusive large-scale playground.
  • The City of Carlisle was awarded $70,000 toward the construction of a trail head to the trail extension between Easter Lake in Des Moines. Total project cost is $212,636.
  • The City of Prairie City was awarded $200,000 toward a $1,122,716 library renovation project.
  • The City of Marengo was awarded $220,000 toward the construction of an aquatic center. Total project cost is $4,463,000.
  • The Buchanan County Conservation Board was awarded $375,000 toward a $1,928,908 project to construct a new campground and trail.
  • The City of Story City was awarded $460,000 toward a library expansion project. Total project cost is $3,197,112.
  • The Ames Historical Society was awarded $400,000 toward a $2,909,152 expansion of the Ames History Museum.
  • The African American Heritage Foundation in Cedar Rapids was awarded $500,000 toward renovations to the African American Museum of Iowa. Total project cost is $3,987,664.
  • Details for the projects receiving Sports Tourism grants follow:
  • Special Olympics of Iowa was awarded $13,000 in Sports Tourism Marketing funds toward marketing the new Fall Classic event being held in Des Moines on September 29-30, 2023.

