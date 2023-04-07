Figge Art of the Brew to be held April 14

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Figge Art Museum will be holding the very first Art of the Brew event on Friday, April 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum, 225 West 2nd Street, Davenport.

Figge membership Coordinator Carlie Allison discusses the event in detail. Attendees will receive a free souvenir tasting glass for unlimited samples of delicious craft beers and mead from nine participating breweries. Live music is also part of the festivities.

It is also notable that Figge Art Museum is offering free admission for the entire month of April, 2023.

For more information, visit https://figgeartmuseum.org/programs-and-events/calendar/event/art-of-the-brew/581

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.