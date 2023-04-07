Friends of Trinity Spring Garden Party returns

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Friends of Trinity is excited to host its Blossoms & Brunch event on May 6, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. according to a media release.

A wide selection of fashion accessories, jewelry, garden items, and spring plants will be available for purchase. According to a media release, shopping starts at 9 a.m. and continues after brunch. A variety of raffle items will also be featured.

“We are excited to bring the community together for a fun morning of brunch and shopping” says Tulisa Bollinger, manager of retail, volunteers and Friends of Trinity, according to a media release. “All the proceeds directly impact the efforts of Friends of Trinity. Fundraising events like Blossoms & Brunch allow us the opportunity to continue supporting the patients we serve every day and for years to come.”

Proceeds from Blossoms & Brunch benefit caring community projects including the Caring Closet, the Caring Canines program and Prayer Shawl Ministries at UnityPoint Health.

The fundraising event returns in-person to Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf following a three year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For further information regarding the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.