Geneseo Police Detective wins 2023 Flock Safety Award

Geneseo Police Department Detective Shoemaker received the 2023 Flock Safety Award.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One Geneseo Police Detective is receiving national recognition for her community engagement efforts.

Geneseo Police Department Detective Jamie Shoemaker has been recognized nationally as a winner of the 2023 Flock Safety #Solved Awards, according to a media release from GPD. Detective Shoemaker was recognized for her outstanding work with the Geneseo Police Departments mental health and substance use initiative program.

“By truly serving this community, Detective Shoemaker has accomplished the mission of providing a coordinated, professional and compassionate police response to individuals affected by mental illness, substance abuse or in need of crisis intervention,” said Deputy Chief K. Gene Karzin. “This award was given to recognize Detective Shoemaker’s efforts in seeking alternative ways to address the mental health and substance use crisis in our community.”

Nominees were selected from across the county and over 220 law enforcement personnel from 25 states were nominated by their colleagues for the 2023 Flock Safety Award, stated the media release. The Flock Safety #Solved Award recognizes law enforcement officers who use Flock Safety technology, to solve challenging and impactful cases, as well as agencies using technology to work more closely with their fellow law enforcement and with their community.

