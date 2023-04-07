How to get involved with Genesius Guild’s upcoming season

How to get involved with Genesius Guild’s upcoming season
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Genesius Guild, a free, nonprofit outdoor summer theater in Rock Island, is getting ready to open for the 2023 summer season.

Kai Swanson discusses the theatre’s community outreach including open auditions for the upcoming season and that there are plentiful opportunities for people to get involved on and off stage.

Auditions will be held on April 11 and 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Wilson Center and April 15 from 1-3 p.m. at Lincoln Park.

Stage productions get underway on weekends in June and July.

The Genesius Theatre Foundation is located at 1120 40th Street, Rock Island, and 3706 Kenwood Avenue, Davenport. For more information, email guild@genesius.org or visit the website link iat https://www.genesius.org/

Want to volunteer for the Guild? Let them know here.

