Hy-Vee and River Bend Food Bank partner to give away over 200 hams for Easter weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Inc. and River Bend Food Bank partnered together on Thursday to distribute over 200 hams to those in need in the Quad Cities community, just ahead of the Easter weekend.

The donation comes from Hy-Vee’s annual ‘Hams for the Holidays’ initiative with Hy-Vee’s goal being to provide 100 million meals to Feeding America Food Banks across the Midwest as Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge, stated a media release from Hy-Vee.

The River Bend Food Bank and Quad City Hy-Vee’s were able to distribute 250 Hormel Cure 81 Hams to those in need this year, event organizers said. And Hy-Vee’s District Store Director says the best part of this event is being able to help support local families.

“It’s really from our families to their families,” said Hy-Vee District Store Director, Tim Cernin. “That’s the best part of it. With our customers giving to organizations like Feeding America, with every dollar that they give, it helps support events like this.”

The event was held at South Park Mall and began at 9 a.m. until all 250 hams were given away.

