Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray entering the NBA Draft

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) works around Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) works around Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye basketball star Kris Murray announced on Friday he is entering his name into the 2023 NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility.

Murray made the announcement in a Tweet in which he thanked coach Fran McCaffery, the coaching staff, his teammates and Hawkeye fans for “an incredible three years.”

“Growing up in Cedar Rapids and Getting to wear the Black and Gold has allowed me to live out my dream and accomplish so much on the basketball floor,” Murray wrote. “I appreciate everyone who has supported me through this journey and who will continue to support me as I chase my highest goals!”

He earned consensus third team All-American honors this year, along with a number of other accolades.

Kris Murray’s brother, and former Hawkeye, Keegan Murray declared for the 2022 NBA draft last year, being selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 4th overall pick.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf
An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
Collin Nyles Shellabarger, 37, of Wilton, faces charges of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Wilton man charged with injuring woman after intentionally crashing vehicle

Latest News

The City of Bettendorf announced the development of the Dowtown Bettendorf Organization on...
Bettendorf turns 120 years old in 2023
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A pleasant stretch of weather ahead
Enhance Iowa Board awards over $17 million in grants to 20 Iowa projects, including Field of Dreams
UnityPoint Health Trinity
Friends of Trinity Spring Garden Party returns
Demolition of old Rock Island County Courthouse begins
Demolition of old Rock Island County Courthouse begins