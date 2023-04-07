DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Made Market QC: Spring Edition will be held over the weekend at The Bend XPO, East Moline, April 7-8.

Sarah Schenk, one of the vendors, talks about the market and how it is a chance to shop the best handmade goods in the Midwest. Hours will be April 7 from 5-8 p.m. and April 8 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Live music (and more fun) is included as part of the festivities

Get tickets ($7 with ages 18 and under free) here: www.mademarketqc.com

