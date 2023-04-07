Made Market QC Spring Edition

Made Market QC Spring event
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Made Market QC: Spring Edition will be held over the weekend at The Bend XPO, East Moline, April 7-8.

Sarah Schenk, one of the vendors, talks about the market and how it is a chance to shop the best handmade goods in the Midwest. Hours will be April 7 from 5-8 p.m. and April 8 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Live music (and more fun) is included as part of the festivities

Get tickets ($7 with ages 18 and under free) here: www.mademarketqc.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf
An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
Collin Nyles Shellabarger, 37, of Wilton, faces charges of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Wilton man charged with injuring woman after intentionally crashing vehicle

Latest News

Made Market QC Spring event
Made Market QC Spring event
Art of the Brew at Figge Art Museum, Davenport
Figge Art of the Brew to be held April 14
Art of the Brew at Figge Art Museum, Davenport
Figge Art of the Brew
QCAIR Citizenship Honors Dinner
QCAIR citizenship honor dinner set for April 15