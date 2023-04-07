Mississippi River forecast to rise, reach potential major flood stage by late April or early May

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi River has been known to flood in past years in downtown Davenport as snow from up north melts and makes its way down the river, and this year, hydrologists are saying that the Mississippi is forecasted to rise, and reach potential major flood stage by late April or early May.

This year, hydrologists are saying that it’s what happens in the coming weeks that will be crucial as to how high the Mississippi River will crest.

“Now is the last chance to get out and prepare...,” says Senior Service Hydrologist at the National Weather Service, Matt Wilson.

Wilson has been warning about the risk of major flooding since February, and Wilson says there’s now a 70% to 75% chance of flooding with the worst cases scenario setting up for major flooding on the Mississippi River from Dubuque to the Quad Cities, and downstream to Burlington.

“Unfortunately, that is what we’re looking at in the forecast right now,” Wilson said.

According to Wilson, minor flooding for the Mississippi River can be expected in the next 10 to 14 days.

As for the Rock River, experts say that a minor flood warning is in effect because of heavy rain for both Moline and Joslin.

Flood stage is 12 feet at both locations, and the river in Moline is forecast to crest at 12.5 feet, Friday morning, experts said. In Joslin, the river will crest at 13.8 feet.

Experts added that the river is then forecast to fall through early next week.

