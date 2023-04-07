DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Project Renewal’s annual Fit-Fest will take place April 15 from 9-11 a.m. at Sr. Concetta Park, 510 Warren Street, Davenport.

Ann Schwickerath, Project Renewal, and Connor Beyer, SAU student, invite viewers to participate as all proceeds go toward Project Renewal’s summer youth program for kids in grades K-12.

Fit-Fest consists of an obstacle course with 10 obstacles/challenges that may be a physical activity or sport drill with options for people of all abilities to participate. Simultaneously, there will be activities (and refreshments available) going on in the park: Zumba, bags, an inflatable, and golf putting.

See more about Project Renewal’s Fit Fest at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1171723533509484

