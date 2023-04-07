QCAIR citizenship honor dinner set for April 15

QCAIR Citizenship Honors Dinner
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ferdaus Ahmad, QCAIR representative, discusses the QCAIR Annual Citizenship Honors Dinner on Saturday April 15 at 6 p.m. at The Center, 1411 Brady Street, Davenport.

It’s a free annual dinner hosted by the Quad Cities Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees celebrating the diverse population of the Quad Cities and local immigrant stories.

Registration is required to attend. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/QCAIRDinner

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf
An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
Collin Nyles Shellabarger, 37, of Wilton, faces charges of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Wilton man charged with injuring woman after intentionally crashing vehicle

Latest News

Art of the Brew at Figge Art Museum, Davenport
Figge Art of the Brew
QCAIR Citizenship Honors Dinner
QCAIR Citizenship Honors Dinner
Project Renewal Fit Fest
Project Renewal’s Fit Fest
Project Renewal Fit Fest
Project Renewal's Fit Fest