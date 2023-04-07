QCAIR citizenship honor dinner set for April 15

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ferdaus Ahmad, QCAIR representative, discusses the QCAIR Annual Citizenship Honors Dinner on Saturday April 15 at 6 p.m. at The Center, 1411 Brady Street, Davenport.

It’s a free annual dinner hosted by the Quad Cities Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees celebrating the diverse population of the Quad Cities and local immigrant stories.

Registration is required to attend. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/QCAIRDinner

