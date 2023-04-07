Rock Island Arsenal union claims members forced to take a contract

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL (KWQC) - Union members on the Rock Island Arsenal are accusing their management of bad negotiating practices.

The American Federation of Government Employees Local 2119 said they had little input on their latest contract with the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Island.

Chief Steward Tim Russell said management is ignoring rights for federal unions implemented by the Biden administration.

“[The executive order] made management’s rights a little more negotiable,” Russell said. “During that time, we had an agreement with management — their committee, that we would be able to discuss those, it’s a directive from the executive order. Now they have changed their tune.”

The union represents over 400 workers who process raw materials to manufacture and assemble military equipment from Howitzer cannons to mobile kitchens.

Negotiations for a new deal started back in 2019. AFGE members have yet to vote on the contract which is set to take effect on April 23.

“Morale is already low,” Russell said. “It’s just gonna get even lower with them, forcing this upon them. There’s no way that this should happen.”

As federal workers, wages, time off and insurance are all set by Congress. They also can’t go on strike.

This leaves them with limited policies to bargain for like working conditions and scheduling.

“We do everything we can to protect seniority rights,” Russell said. “It plays a big key in a lot of things, [like] how they select the shift they want to be on — the first, second or third shift. How they want to do overtime [and] who gets it.”

Moving forward the union has filed a complaint with the labor board. According to Russell, if successful, management will have to meet back at the bargaining table.

“We’re all here for one reason,” Russell said. “They always preach, everybody preaches it. We’re here for the warfighter. We’re here to do whatever they need. If they need something, right now we’re going to do it.”

AFGE 2119 plans to hold an informational picket on April 13 at Bechtel Park in Davenport, to raise awareness of the controversy.

In a statement to TV6 News, JMTC Public Affairs Office Hayley Smith did not address the negotiation process.

“The Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (RIA-JMTC) values the long standing relationship we have with the American Federation of Government Employees.” Smith wrote. “While we work through outstanding issues, RIA-JMTC leadership remains committed to our employees’ interests and the accomplishment of the RIA-JMTC mission.”

According to the QC Chamber of Commerce, the Arsenal is the second-largest employer in the area, with about 6,300 people working on the Island.

