Rock Island storm debris cleanup begins Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Many Rock Island residents sustained damage or lost trees and branches as a result of the storm and EF1 tornado on April 4.

The City of Rock Island is offering free branch and tree debris pickup beginning Monday, April 10 until April 21, according to a news release. Residents are asked to have debris placed next to the curb of their street, alley pickups will not be conducted. Residents should not obstruct the sidewalks or streets.

Debris does not need to be stacked or bundled, but should be organized as best as possible and branches do not need to be cut, according to a news release.

The City will use garbage refuse routes as a guide for cleanup, beginning with the scheduled Monday route. According to a news release, workers will pick up as much as possible during normal working hours and continue the following day where they left off.

If a residence has a large amount of debris, they are asked not to call the City, the debris will be collected if it is placed by the curb in time for free pickup.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.