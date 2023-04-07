Rock Island storm debris cleanup begins Monday

If a residence has a large amount of debris, they are asked not to call the City, the debris...
If a residence has a large amount of debris, they are asked not to call the City, the debris will be collected if it is placed by the curb in time for free pickup.(NBC15)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Many Rock Island residents sustained damage or lost trees and branches as a result of the storm and EF1 tornado on April 4.

The City of Rock Island is offering free branch and tree debris pickup beginning Monday, April 10 until April 21, according to a news release. Residents are asked to have debris placed next to the curb of their street, alley pickups will not be conducted. Residents should not obstruct the sidewalks or streets.

Debris does not need to be stacked or bundled, but should be organized as best as possible and branches do not need to be cut, according to a news release.

The City will use garbage refuse routes as a guide for cleanup, beginning with the scheduled Monday route. According to a news release, workers will pick up as much as possible during normal working hours and continue the following day where they left off.

If a residence has a large amount of debris, they are asked not to call the City, the debris will be collected if it is placed by the curb in time for free pickup.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf
An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
Collin Nyles Shellabarger, 37, of Wilton, faces charges of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Wilton man charged with injuring woman after intentionally crashing vehicle

Latest News

Black Hawk sign's future still undecided
Black Hawk sign’s future undecided after storms knock it over
The City of Bettendorf announced the development of the Dowtown Bettendorf Organization on...
Bettendorf turns 120 years old in 2023
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A pleasant stretch of weather ahead
Enhance Iowa Board awards over $17 million in grants to 20 Iowa projects, including Field of Dreams